President's August 1 speech to the Swiss Abroad

On Swiss National Day, Alain Berset encourages the Swiss Abroad to make their voice heard and participate in political life.

This content was published on August 1, 2023 - 11:00

"Dear Swiss citizens abroad,

On the occasion of Swiss National Day, I would like to share a message of optimism and openness.

For several months now, we have been living through troubled

times. Crises including

the pandemic,

the war in Ukraine,

energy shortages,

climate change

and the return of inflation

have followed each other in quick succession.

In this turbulent environment, it's not always easy to find your bearings, no matter which country you live in.

August 1st is a good opportunity to remind ourselves of everything that makes Switzerland strong and united, and why we can navigate towards the future with confidence.

Whether we live in Switzerland or abroad, we have strong values that connect us.

I am thinking in particular of

the promotion of peace,

the defence of democracy and freedom of expression,

the commitment to neutrality,

and a sense of compromise and solidarity.



These values are upheld by our institutions, and establish our credibility and stability.

This year, as we celebrate the 175th anniversary of our Constitution, let us remember that Switzerland was Europe's first democracy in 1848.

It may seem strange at first glance, but our country also owes its cohesion to its diversity:

to its diversity of languages and cultures;

but also to its diversity of perspectives and views – which makes dialogue so very important.

For you, this means making your voice heard and participating in political life by exercising your civic rights.

The resumption of e-voting trials is good news, but they are still limited, and there is still progress to be made in e-government.

Dear Swiss citizens abroad,

Over the centuries, Switzerland has built its national identity and its prosperity on being open to others, open to the world.

Let us unite as Swiss citizens and take this tradition to heart as we look to the future.

This is all the more important in these turbulent times, when multilateralism and democracies are being called into question.

In working together to defend the values that make up Switzerland, we will be able to uphold what unites our country as we continue to advance into the future.

I wish you all a wonderful August 1st."

