Private care for the elderly on the rise in Switzerland

The trend towards privatisation in the elderly care sector is continuing in Switzerland.

This content was published on November 10, 2023 - 15:43

Keystone-SDA

In 2022, 47.3% of retirement homes and nursing homes were owned by for-profit companies compared to 45.6% in 2021. The same trend was observed in home help and care, the Federal Statistical Office revealed on Friday.

With this increase, private companies provided 42.3% of elderly care places last year. They managed 1,485 retirement homes and nursing homes.

The remaining establishments were publicly owned (22.9%) or privately owned with public subsidies (29.8%). The most common legal form was the foundation (29.4%), followed by the limited company (24.8%), both of which are growing in relation to 2021.

Elderly care costs will rise by 2.6% in 2022 to CHF11.05 billion ($12.25 billion). The biggest increase, of 44%, was in third-party services with CHF164.3 million paid for temporary or interim staff.

