Private projects boosted construction investments in 2022

An increase of 7.2% was recorded in private conversion investments © Keystone / Christian Beutler

read aloud pause

X

Investment in construction rose by 1.8% in nominal terms in Switzerland in 2022 compared with the previous year. This included a marked increase in private renovation investments.

This content was published on July 18, 2023

Keystone-SDA/ts

Investments in building construction rose by 2.3% and those in civil engineering fell by 0.1%, according to provisional figuresExternal link from the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) published on Tuesday.

Total construction spending increased by 1.5% last year. However, as construction prices have risen sharply, this corresponds to a minus of 5.9% in real terms.

A strong increase of 7.2% was recorded in private conversion investments. Likewise, 0.3% more than in the previous year flowed into private new construction projects. Public spending on new buildings and conversions remained largely stable, although the federal government, cantons and municipalities spent 1.4% less on maintenance work.

For the current year, the backlog of projects under construction, including public maintenance work, increased by 1.6% as of December 31, 2022, according to the FSO.

Articles in this story Home ownership remains a mirage for most Swiss

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative