Qatar's Quintet bank closes shop in Switzerland

The bank is situated at Zurich's prestigious Bahnhofstrasse. © Keystone / Gaetan Bally

Quintet Private Bank says it is closing its Swiss arm just 16 months after opening. The Qatari-owned private bank took over Bank am Bellevue last year.

This content was published on October 13, 2021 - 09:38

swissinfo.ch with finews.com

The Luxembourg-based private bank is closing its Swiss business, which employs 87 staff members, according to a statement Tuesday. It is unclear whether the closure will happen via a wind-down or sale.

The private bank, which opened in May 2020 was impacted by the pandemic and was not able to build its business up as fast as anticipated, the statement said.

“Establishing a path to profitability would take longer than anticipated,” the group CEO Jakob Stott said in the statement.

Millions in Losses

The 87 staff members are currently in a period of consultation. The wealth manager hired copiously from the leading UBS bank, both in Switzerland as well as elsewhere.

Quintet SwitzerlandExternal link manages €1.85 billion (CHF2 billion) in client assets, while the private bank looks after €85 billion in client assets as a whole.

Last month the Zurich-based Swiss bank of Quintet posted a net loss of CHF16.3 million, from CHF9 million in the first half of 2020, according to a profit-and-loss statement posted in Switzerland’s commercial register.