Ransomware attackers target Basel education services

Cyberattackers have hacked several Swiss private and public targets in the past few years. Keystone / Lino Mirgeler

Hackers have published data from Basel’s education department on the dark web in the latest attack against Swiss targets.

This content was published on May 10, 2023
swissinfo.ch/mga

The Basel department for education says it is analysing the 1.2 terabytes of data to determine its sensitivity.

+ Ransomware attacks on the rise in Switzerland

The criminal group BianLian hacked into the municipal authority’s servers via a malicious email in January and published the data when ransom demands were not met.

This follows a spate of attacks on Swiss media groups that also resulted in data being posted to the dark web.

The dark web is a part of the internet hosted within an encrypted network and accessible only through specialised anonymity-providing tools.

The University of Zurich and other educational bodies were also hit by cyberattacks earlier this year.

Cyberattackers have hacked several Swiss private and public targets in the past few years, with ransomware attacks on the rise.

These include defence contractor RUAG, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and Swiss municipalities.

