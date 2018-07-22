Navigation

Reckless driving Austrian family detained after hijacking, crashing Swiss taxi

swiss police car

Swiss police caught the carjackers in the northeastern town of Rorschach.

(Keystone)

An Austrian family has been detained after hijacking a Swiss taxi, crashing into a parked boat and driving off a ledge.

St. Gallen police, quoted by The Associated Press, said the suspects were apprehended as they tried to escape on foot.

The incident took place early Sunday in the northeastern Swiss town of Rorschach.

Police identified the suspects as a married couple and their 10-year-old daughter.

They reportedly attacked the taxi's driver, a 60-year-old man,  before stealing his car and driving off erratically.

Their alleged taxi ride ended when the family crashed down the side of a driveway. 


AP/ds

