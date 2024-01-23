Record number of Swiss organ donors in 2023

© Keystone / Martial Trezzini

read aloud pause

X

With 200 post-mortem donors, this represents an increase of more than a fifth (22%) on the previous year.

This content was published on January 23, 2024 - 10:00

Keystone-SDA

This increase is mainly due to innovations in technology and digitisation, said Swisstransplant in a press release on Tuesday. Presumed consent will be introduced in 2026 at the earliest.

However, the number of people on the waiting list remains high: at the end of 2023, 1,391 people were waiting for at least one organ donation (compared with 1442 people in 2022). In 2023, 92 people on the waiting list died, more than ever before.

In Switzerland, 565 people received an organ donation from a deceased person during the past year, 111 more than in 2022. A total of 584 organs were transplanted (compared with 469 in 2022) into 565 people.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion





External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe





Articles in this story Organ donation consent: lifting the burden off those left behind

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative