Record transfers in football this summer says FIFA report

The number of transfers in professional football has picked up significantly this summer after two years marked by the pandemic.

A total of 9,717 international transfers involving professional players were completed, an increase of 16.2% year-on-year, according to a report published on Thursday by the Zurich-based world football governing body FIFA.

Between June 1 and September 1, the amount spent on international transfers for men increased by 29.7% compared to the same period in 2021 to $5 billion (€5.02 billion), the world football body said.

Among female players a new record was broken for the fifth year in a row, with 684 international transfers, 14.4% more than in the summer of 2021.

This interim report by FIFA, prior to the annual report traditionally published after the winter transfer window, also confirms the growing importance of agents, who received a total of $494.4 million dollars in commissions. Their remuneration now represents 9.9% of the total amount of transfer fees, compared to 6.1% in 2012.



