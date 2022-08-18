Red tape frustrates efforts to hire Ukrainian refugees

The hospitality industry in particular is looking to hire Ukrainian refugees. © Keystone / Anthony Anex

Swiss companies have urged the authorities to help them hire more Ukrainian refugees by granting more flexible work permits and offering language courses.

Some 60,000 Ukrainians have been awarded special S status permits giving them refuge from the Russian invasion of their country. But only around 10% of the 33,000 refugees of working age have so far found jobsExternal link in Switzerland.

A survey by the Swiss Employers’ Association found that most companies are willing to offer more jobs to Ukrainian refugees, but they are frustrated by uncertainty about how long these potential workers can stay in Switzerland.

The Employers’ Association on Thursday demanded greater guarantees that refugees could stay in the country beyond the one-year limit of S permits should they find employment.

"A long-term perspective would encourage companies to further promote or even intensify integration through internships and apprenticeships," said association president Valentin Vogt.

Language courses

The survey of 367 companies also called on local authorities to step up language courses for refugees to give them one of the most basic skills necessary for working in Switzerland.

Job centres should also educate Ukrainians about the domestic job market and do more to bring refugees and companies together to help match job seekers with open positions, the Employers’ Association said.

