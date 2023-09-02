Residents of evacuated Swiss village still cannot return home

The situation in the area affected by the landslide above the village is "very critical and unstable", the municipality of South Glarus announced on Friday. © Keystone / Ennio Leanza

read aloud pause

X

The evacuated residents of the village of Schwanden in canton Glarus, which narrowly escaped a landslide, cannot return home until further notice.

This content was published on September 2, 2023 - 11:21

Keystone-SDA

The situation in the area affected by the landslide above the village in central Switzerland is "very critical and unstable", the municipality of South Glarus announced on Friday.

+Read more: Landslide in Swiss village destroys houses and barns

On Friday night, more debris rolled downhill in the Wagenrunse, just above Schwanden. Several thousand cubic metres of debris slid into the valley, this amounts to the volume of several single-family houses. No new damage was caused, but experts from the municipality expect further landslides in the short term.

"The evacuated population will not be able to return to their homes until further notice," the municipality wrote. Currently, 97 people are involved.

+Read more: Blueprint to protect landslide-prone Swiss village revealed

Pet owners were given one hour on Friday afternoon to rescue their animals or to take care of them. In addition, the crisis team is constantly checking whether and when at least part of the evacuated population can be granted access to their homes. The evacuees should be able to collect personal effects.

Nationwide solidarity

In the meantime, South Glarus is receiving numerous offers of support from individuals, organisations and other municipalities. "The nationwide solidarity gives us strength in coping with the challenging situation," the municipality said in a statement. The offers of support are being coordinated by the social counselling service for the victims of the landslide.

The service also helps the affected population to find suitable housing. As the mayor of the municipality, Hansruedi Forrer had already explained on Wednesday, the municipality also contacted the Glarus tourism organisation.

"Most of the evacuees have been accommodated privately," Forrer explained to the Keystone-SDA news agency. Other people have been accommodated in hotels and restaurants that offer rooms. No one had to spend the night in a civil defence facility, not even during the night of the major landslide, Forrer explained.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative