Robots are still inferior to humans but catching up, says Swiss study
No human-like robot is able to outperform humans in a range of tasks but robots are catching up, according to a new study by researchers at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology ETH Zurich.
“For example, there is a robot called Cheetah that can jog faster than humans. But it has a high energy consumption, and when it comes to sprinting, humans are still faster,” Robert Riener from ETH Zurich told the Keystone-SDA news agency.
+ Switzerland - where the robots of tomorrow are born
Together with two other researchers, Riener compared the best humanoid robots (those with human-like features) with humans. The robots were compared on the basis of functions such as locomotion and their underlying structures, such as muscles and motors. The results were published on Tuesday in the journal “Frontiers in Robotics and AI”.
For Riener, the surprising thing about the results of the comparison was not that robots can't hold a candle to humans. “What surprised me was that the individual technical components are already better than those of humans,” said Riener.
Cameras beat eyes, microphones beat ears and motors beat muscles. “Apparently, however, we have not yet managed to assemble these components in such a way that a robot functions better than a human in terms of movement and perception,” said Riener.
However, Riener believes that the inferiority of robots will not last much longer. “Two years ago, I thought it would take forever for robots to outperform humans,” said Riener. “But I now believe that we will be there in the near future.”
In Riener's opinion, this is a huge opportunity. “Dirty and sometimes dangerous work in industry could be taken over by robots, and robots could support care staff,” said Riener. As long as robots are used correctly, the researcher doesn’t see them as a threat.
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link.End of insertion
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.