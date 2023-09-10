Roche's new boss open to new acquisitions

Thomas Schinecker became CEO of Roche in March. Keystone

read aloud pause

X

Swiss pharmaceuticals group Roche is not ruling out further acquisitions.

This content was published on September 10, 2023 - 10:45

Keystone-SDA/ds

But a major takeover must make "scientific and financial sense", says the company's CEO, Thomas Schinecker.

Interviewed on Sunday in the NZZ am Sonntag, he says he does not want to speculate on figures.

Schinecker has been at the helm of the Basel-based group since March. The worst approach, he says, would be "for the new guy to come in and say this is how we do it". His task is to create the framework conditions so that changes can be implemented as quickly as possible, he adds.

Highly innovative projects

He says he has noticed a potential for improvement in the quality of research projects. When it comes to highly innovative molecules, the pharmaceutical group is at the forefront, he explains. But "it's true that we also have a number of projects where we're only in the middle of the pack".

Future investments will therefore be geared more towards highly innovative projects, he continues, stressing that the most promising projects must also progress more rapidly.

Roche's three research centers in Basel, California and Japan will remain independent, according to the CEO, who does not envisage any reorganisation. "Such a measure would lead to insecurity among employees and paralyze the organization for years to come," he says.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

Articles in this story The end of affordable medicine

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative