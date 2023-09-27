Roughly one-third of Swiss Senate candidates are women

A tribute to Switzerland women's suffrage, Monday, August 17, 2020. Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

read aloud pause

X

Of the 184 candidates around one third are women: these are the currently available candidatures for the elections to the Senate. The proportion of women and the total number of candidates are roughly the same as in 2019.

This content was published on September 27, 2023 - 17:12

Keystone-SDA

Around 34 % of the candidates are women, according to an evaluation by the Keystone-SDA news agency based on data from the Federal Statistical Office (FSO). Canton Aargau with 70% and canton Fribourg with 57% have the highest proportions of women among the cantons.

In terms of parties, the Greens have the highest percentage of women candidates, namely 13 out of a total of 21. The Social Democratic Party also has more than half women. The Liberal Green Party has the same number of women as men.

+Why women made historic gains in the 2019 Swiss elections

The Radical-Liberal Party has around 30% women among its candidates and around 29% in The Centre. The Swiss People’s Party has 9.5%. The Social Democratic Party and Radical-Liberal Party have a clearly higher proportion of women than in 2019. The Swiss People’s Party, the Greens, the Liberal Green Party and the Centre have fewer women candidates in percentage terms.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative