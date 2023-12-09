Satisfied with safety guarantees, SWISS resumes flights to Beirut
Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) announced that it would be resuming flights to and from the Lebanese capital Beirut from December 16.
These flights had been suspended in mid-October due to tensions on the border with Israel.
"After an in-depth examination of the situation on the ground, the airline considers that sufficient safety guarantees have been met for the resumption of air services," SWISS stated in a Friday press release. Beirut will be served until January 23.
As initially planned, flights will then be suspended during the winter months, until March 22, 2024.
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them here.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.End of insertion
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.