Satisfied with safety guarantees, SWISS resumes flights to Beirut

People enjoy a sunny day at the Corniche Al Manara in Beirut, Lebanon on Dec 3, 2023. Keystone / Wael Hamzeh

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) announced that it would be resuming flights to and from the Lebanese capital Beirut from December 16.

This content was published on December 9, 2023 - 11:02

These flights had been suspended in mid-October due to tensions on the border with Israel.

"After an in-depth examination of the situation on the ground, the airline considers that sufficient safety guarantees have been met for the resumption of air services," SWISS stated in a Friday press release. Beirut will be served until January 23.

As initially planned, flights will then be suspended during the winter months, until March 22, 2024.

