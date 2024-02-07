Sauber F1 team unconcerned by reported investigation into gambling sponsorship

Stake logos were prominent on the new Sauber car, the C44, when it launched on Monday Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

The Sauber Formula 1 team says it is not concerned by a report that it could potentially face a fine in Switzerland over its sponsorship deal with online gambling company Stake.

This content was published on February 7, 2024 - 14:03

AP

Swiss public broadcaster, SRF, reported on Tuesday that the national gambling regulator had opened proceedings against Sauber. The team is based in Switzerland, where gambling advertising by foreign companies is restricted. SRF reported a fine of up to CHF500,000 ($573,000) was possible.

“Sauber Motorsport AG have always complied and continue to comply with all existing regulations, both Swiss and of whichever country we race in,” Sauber said in an emailed statement on Wednesday. “The report of an ongoing investigation by the Swiss Authorities does not concern us: this is a procedure that will highlight our compliance with all applicable regulations.”

Stake became a sponsor of the team last year and took on a more prominent role this season after previous title sponsor Alfa Romeo left. Sauber has previously removed Stake branding from its cars for some races where local laws ban or restrict its advertising.

Stake logos were prominent on the new Sauber car, the C44, when it launched on Monday. The team is branding itself as the Stake F1 Team for most races this year and plans to use the name of another sponsor, Kick, for others where gambling advertising is not allowed.

Stake’s logo was not visible on the Sauber Group website’s list of partners as of Wednesday.

Stake and the Swiss gambling regulator did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press.

