Saudi lender optimistic about Credit Suisse as shares drop to new low

The main shareholder of Credit Suisse has ruled out providing more financial assistance to the ailing Swiss bank.

March 15, 2023

Saudi Arabia's National Bank chairman, Ammar Al Khudairy, said the Saudi investment objective is not dependent on time.

He said the value realisation of that investment will unfold as the Swiss bank proves they are doing the turnaround.

"We are happy with the plan, the transformation plan that they have put forward. It is a very strong bank," Al Khudairy said in an interview with Reuters news agency on Wednesday.

"I don't think they will need extra money; if you look at their ratios, they're fine. And they operate under a strong regulatory regime in Switzerland and in other countries," he said on the sidelines of a conference in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

Share price plummets

His comments came as the price of Credit Suisse shares for the first time dropped below CHF2 ($2.18) in early trading at the Zurich stock exchange on Wednesday.

The Saudi National Bank, which is 37% owned by the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, last year became the biggest shareholder of Switzerland's second largest bank.

The Saudi bank acquired a stake of almost 10% last year after it took part in Credit Suisse's capital raising and committed to investing up to CHF1.5 billion.

Speaking in Riyadh earlier on Wednesday, the Credit Suisse chairman, Axel Lehmann, said government assistance “isn’t a topic” for the bank as it seeks to shore up confidence among clients, investors and regulators after a series of missteps.

