SECO sharpens focus on sanctions and export controls

The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs is reacting to the increased importance of sanctions and export controls. From September 1, it will combine the departments of sanctions, arms control and export controls in a separate service area.

Simon Plüss will head the new department, as the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) announced on Monday. It includes the previous departments of sanctions, arms control and arms control policy, export controls on industrial products and dual-use export control policy.

Sanctions and export controls have so far been part of the service area of bilateral economic relations.

The reorganization will better reflect the political importance, wrote the SECO, and the reorganization should improve the perception of the SECO as a competence center for export controls and sanctions. The State Secretariat also expects simplified internal processes and a smaller management span.

