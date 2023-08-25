Second half of August records longest heat period

The heat reached its peak on August 24, the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology (MeteoSwiss) announced on Friday. © Keystone / Salvatore Di Nolfi

In Switzerland, neither the northern nor the southern side of the Alps have ever experienced such a long and intense heatwave in the second half of August as this year. Overall, it was the third warmest summer since temperature records have started.

The heat reached its peak on August 24, the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology (MeteoSwiss) announced on Friday. At 20 different measurement regions with longer measurement series, there were new August records for the daily maximum temperature.

Geneva reported the highest value in Switzerland of 39.3°C (102.74 °F). According to MeteoSwiss, this was the highest temperature ever recorded in August on the northern side of the Alps and in canton Valais.

In July, individual measuring sites had already recorded the highest daily maximum since measurements began, for example the city of Zurich-Kloten with 36.5°C.

The amount of precipitation remained below average - despite some heavy thunderstorms, according to the statement.

