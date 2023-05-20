Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Search

Three people reported dead in plane crash in Neuchâtel mountains

The plane crashed in a steep, difficult to access area in the mountains in canton Neuchâtel. Keystone / Jean-christophe Bott

A passenger plane crashed Saturday morning in steep terrain near Ponts-de-Martel in the mountains in canton Neuchâtel. The pilot and two passengers died in the crash according to the cantonal police, following a report by local broadcaster RTN.

This content was published on May 20, 2023
Keystone-SDA/jdp

The accident occurred around 10:20 on Saturday morning in a forest called La Combe Dernier in Ponts-de-Martel. The victims are said to have died immediately following the crash.

SRF news

Authorities didn't specify the type of aircraft that crashed nor the number of occupants. “We must first notify the families of the victims,” the spokesperson told news agency Keystone-ATS. A statement is expected in the afternoon.

Rescue services and police are on the scene where the wreckage is located, indicated RTN. The area is temporarily closed to the public. Authorities have opened an investigation to clarify the circumstances of the crash.

This is a developing story.
 

Articles in this story

In compliance with the JTI standards

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more

Change your password

Do you really want to delete your profile?

Newsletters
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.

Weekly top stories

Keep up to date with the best stories from SWI swissinfo.ch on a range of topics, straight into your mailbox.

Weekly

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.