Three people reported dead in plane crash in Neuchâtel mountains
A passenger plane crashed Saturday morning in steep terrain near Ponts-de-Martel in the mountains in canton Neuchâtel. The pilot and two passengers died in the crash according to the cantonal police, following a report by local broadcaster RTN.
The accident occurred around 10:20 on Saturday morning in a forest called La Combe Dernier in Ponts-de-Martel. The victims are said to have died immediately following the crash.
Authorities didn't specify the type of aircraft that crashed nor the number of occupants. “We must first notify the families of the victims,” the spokesperson told news agency Keystone-ATS. A statement is expected in the afternoon.
Rescue services and police are on the scene where the wreckage is located, indicated RTN. The area is temporarily closed to the public. Authorities have opened an investigation to clarify the circumstances of the crash.
This is a developing story.
