Several people resist evacuation from canton Glarus

Five people refused to leave the landslide area in Schwanden, canton Glarus, on Saturday.

This content was published on December 24, 2023 - 11:40

Keystone-SDA

They defied the evacuation order issued by the authorities. The possibility of the situation in the landslide area worsening has not been ruled out.

According to a statement issued by the municipality of Glarus-Süd on Saturday evening, the overall situation in the Wagenrunse landslide area remained unchanged despite the rain subsiding during the day. The extent of the damage in the village has increased.

On Friday, 30 people were evacuated for an estimated two nights. On Saturday afternoon, the municipality offered one last opportunity to evacuate. Ten people agreed and five remained in their homes, according to reports. As a result, those who remained were not allowed to leave the house until further notice. Any offences would be punished with criminal charges and heavy fines.

There is still a risk of 60,000 cubic metres of material sliding down - twice as much as came down at the end of August and destroyed and damaged several houses.

