Several people resist evacuation from canton Glarus
Five people refused to leave the landslide area in Schwanden, canton Glarus, on Saturday.
They defied the evacuation order issued by the authorities. The possibility of the situation in the landslide area worsening has not been ruled out.
+Swiss village threatened again by fresh landslide
According to a statement issued by the municipality of Glarus-Süd on Saturday evening, the overall situation in the Wagenrunse landslide area remained unchanged despite the rain subsiding during the day. The extent of the damage in the village has increased.
+The deadliest landslides in Swiss history
On Friday, 30 people were evacuated for an estimated two nights. On Saturday afternoon, the municipality offered one last opportunity to evacuate. Ten people agreed and five remained in their homes, according to reports. As a result, those who remained were not allowed to leave the house until further notice. Any offences would be punished with criminal charges and heavy fines.
There is still a risk of 60,000 cubic metres of material sliding down - twice as much as came down at the end of August and destroyed and damaged several houses.
+New analysis shows clear risk of deadly 2017 landslide
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them here.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.End of insertion
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.