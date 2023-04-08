Several ski tourers swept away in Swiss avalanche

© Keystone / Laurent Gillieron

Several ski tourers are believed to have been buried in a large avalanche in southwestern Switzerland.

The avalanche occurred in the Alphuebel area in the Saas Fee valley in canton Valais. The police have mobilised major resources for the search, said canton Valais police spokesman Stève Léger on Saturday.

Five helicopters have been deployed, the press officer said. Fire and rescue professionals from the surrounding ski resorts were also flown in to reinforce the rescue operation.

The avalanche occurred in the high mountains. Several ski tourers were probably swept away. The spokesman could not say how many people were affected.

+ What triggers avalanches?

Over the past 20 years, there has been an average of 100 reported avalanches per year involving people in Switzerland. On average, 23 people die in avalanches annually, the majority (90%) in open mountainous areas involving off-piste skiing, snowboarding, or backcountry touring on skis or snowshoes. In controlled areas (roads, railways, communities and secured ski runs) the 15-year annual average number of victims dropped from 15 at the end of the 1940s to less than one in 2010.



