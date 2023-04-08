Several ski tourers swept away in Swiss avalanche
Several ski tourers are believed to have been buried in a large avalanche in southwestern Switzerland.
The avalanche occurred in the Alphuebel area in the Saas Fee valley in canton Valais. The police have mobilised major resources for the search, said canton Valais police spokesman Stève Léger on Saturday.
Five helicopters have been deployed, the press officer said. Fire and rescue professionals from the surrounding ski resorts were also flown in to reinforce the rescue operation.
The avalanche occurred in the high mountains. Several ski tourers were probably swept away. The spokesman could not say how many people were affected.
Over the past 20 years, there has been an average of 100 reported avalanches per year involving people in Switzerland. On average, 23 people die in avalanches annually, the majority (90%) in open mountainous areas involving off-piste skiing, snowboarding, or backcountry touring on skis or snowshoes. In controlled areas (roads, railways, communities and secured ski runs) the 15-year annual average number of victims dropped from 15 at the end of the 1940s to less than one in 2010.
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.