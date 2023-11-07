Several wolf packs to be shot in Switzerland
Canton Graubünden in eastern Switzerland has applied to the federal government for authorisation for the “complete removal” of the Stagias, Vorab, Beverin and Lenzerhorn wolf packs, it announced on Tuesday.
The aim is to prevent attacks on cattle by the Stagias and Vorab wolf packs and the repeated violation of herd protection measures by the Beverin and Lenzerhorn wolf packs for the coming grazing season, according to a press release.
The canton has also applied for the killing of up to two thirds of the cubs of the Rügiul wolf pack in Poschiavo and the Jatzhorn wolf pack in Davos, it added. Graubünden applied for a total of 27 culls.
The requests from the canton are in response to changes to the hunting law approved by parliament in 2022 that allows wolves to be shot before they attack livestock. The law came into force this year.
