Share of electric cars drives forward in Switzerland

Electric cars now make up 3.3% of passenger cars in Switzerland. © Keystone / Christian Beutler

Some 6,445,100 motor vehicles (excluding motorised bicycles) were registered for use in Switzerland at the end of September. That is 76,500 vehicles or 1.2% more than in 2022.

This content was published on October 19, 2023 - 12:20
Keystone-SDA

Three quarters of all vehicles are passenger cars, as the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) announced on Thursday. Compared to last year, the number increased by 39,600 units or 0.8% to around 4,760,800 vehicles.

+ How is Switzerland encouraging the sale of electric vehicles

The proportion of purely electric cars among passenger cars increased from 2.3% last year to 3.3% in 2023, and that of hybrid vehicles from 6.0% to 7.6%. Gasoline-powered passenger cars continue to make up over 60% of vehicles and the share of diesel cars is 26.%.

