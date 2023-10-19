Share of electric cars drives forward in Switzerland
Some 6,445,100 motor vehicles (excluding motorised bicycles) were registered for use in Switzerland at the end of September. That is 76,500 vehicles or 1.2% more than in 2022.
Three quarters of all vehicles are passenger cars, as the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) announced on Thursday. Compared to last year, the number increased by 39,600 units or 0.8% to around 4,760,800 vehicles.
The proportion of purely electric cars among passenger cars increased from 2.3% last year to 3.3% in 2023, and that of hybrid vehicles from 6.0% to 7.6%. Gasoline-powered passenger cars continue to make up over 60% of vehicles and the share of diesel cars is 26.%.
