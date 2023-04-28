Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Search

Sharp rise in official surveillance of Swiss telecommunications

© Keystone / Christian Beutler

Telecommunications monitoring measures, carried out by the authorities mainly to investigate serious crimes, increased by 27% last year mostly due to an increase in mobile phone antenna searches.

This content was published on April 28, 2023
swissinfo.ch/ac

The number of real-time monitoring measures increased to 1,218 in 2022 compared to 1,055 the previous year. Retrospective monitoring of communications up to six months rose from 6,265 to 8,114 in 2022, the Post and Telecommunications Monitoring Service revealed on Friday.

+ Surveillance: the exception has become the rule

This rise in surveillance is due above all to the sharp increase in the number of mobile phone antenna searches, which almost doubled in one year.

“A third of all surveillance measures (real-time and retrospective surveillance) were ordered to investigate property crime. A quarter of the measures were carried out to identify serious violations of the Narcotics Act and almost 9% for emergency searches,” an official statementExternal link said.

Only around 5% of measures involved offences relating to physical injury or unlawful detention. Communications surveillance measures are mainly ordered to investigate serious crimes. They can be ordered either by the prosecution authorities or by the Federal Intelligence Service (FIS). Once approved, they are implemented by the Post and Telecommunications Monitoring Service.

Articles in this story

In compliance with the JTI standards

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Share this story

Change your password

Do you really want to delete your profile?

Newsletters
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.

Weekly top stories

Keep up to date with the best stories from SWI swissinfo.ch on a range of topics, straight into your mailbox.

Weekly

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.