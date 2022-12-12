Skiing and athletics share top honours at Swiss sports awards

Sports Awards

Skier Marco Odermatt and sprinter Mujinga Kambundji are the winners of the Swiss Sports Awards. Retired tennis star Roger Federer was also honoured.

Odermatt became Swiss Sportsman of the Year for the second time in a row. The 25-year-old had an outstanding season, winning the Olympic Giant Slalom title and the overall World Cup title.

Kambundji clinched her first Swiss Sportswoman of the Year award thanks to a great 2022. The 30-year-old athlete became European champion in the 200m and came second in the 100m. She also won gold in the 60m at the World Indoor Championships.

Marathon specialist Marcel Hug won the Swiss Para Athlete of the Year for the eighth time in a row. The 36-year-old was first across the finish line at the New York, Berlin, London, Chicago and Tokyo marathons this year. The Swiss football team clinched the Team of the Year prize.

Swiss tennis ace Roger Federer, who recently retired, was also honoured at the ceremony. Sports Minister Viola Amherd presented the 41-year-old with an honorary award for his long and successful career.



