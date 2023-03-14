SNB director moves to global central bankers’ club

SNB Director Andrea Maechler has special responsibility for upgrading cybersecurity of financial systems. Keystone / Anthony Anex

Long-standing Swiss National Bank (SNB) director, Andrèa Maechler, is to take on a new position as Deputy General Manager at the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).

Maechler will leave Switzerland’s central bank at the end of June, where she has served as one of three governing board members since 2015.

From September, Maechler will take up a prominent new role at BIS, an independent organisation representing global central banks, which is based in Basel, Switzerland.

Maechler currently heads Department III at the SNB, and has a variety of responsibilities from money markets, foreign exchange, asset management, banking operations and information technology

She had special responsibility for upgrading cybersecurity and was behind the launch of the Secure Swiss Finance Network, a secure communications system for financial transactions.

BIS was set up in Basel in 1930 to ensure that Germany paid reparations to the victors of World War I.

Its mandate has since evolved into a meeting point for central bankers around the world and to conduct economic research.

BIS is comprised of various committees: The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, the Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures, the Committee on the Global Financial System, the Markets Committee, the Central Bank Governance Group and the Irving Fisher Committee on Central Bank Statistics.

