SNB foreign exchange reserves fall further
The foreign exchange reserves held by the Swiss National Bank (SNB) have dropped further: they stood at CHF694 billion ($780 billion) at the end of August, CHF3.7 billion less than in July, when they had fallen by CHF27.1 billion.
Total reserves (excluding gold) fell from CHF711 billion to CHF707 billion, the SNB said on its website on Thursday. Fluctuations in the figures are not unusual and often have to do with developments in the currency markets. However, they can also be the result of monetary policy manoeuvres.
+ A blessing and a curse: the strength of the Swiss franc
According to SNB statistics, the euro fell to CHF0.9582 at the end of August from CHF0.9606 at the end of July (-0.3%). During the same period, the US dollar rose to CHF0.8808 from CHF0.8707 ( 1.2%). The dollar and euro together account for almost 80% of foreign exchange reserves.
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link.End of insertion
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.