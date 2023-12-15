Social Democrats swap portfolios in new Swiss government

© Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

read aloud pause

X

Newly elected cabinet minister Beat Jans will take over the portfolio of justice and police from Elisabeth Baume-Schneider, who in turn will become interior minister.

This content was published on December 15, 2023 - 09:51

Keystone-SDA

The Federal Chancellery announced the redistribution of cabinet portfolios on Thursday evening.

Guy Parmelin of the Swiss People’s Party remains at the head of the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research. Liberal Radical Party representative Ignazio Cassis will continue to manage the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs.

Viola Amherd of the Centre Party will remain at the Federal Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport. Karin Keller-Sutter will continue to head Finance, a department that the Liberal-Radical obtained a year ago.

Albert Rösti of the Swiss People’s Party will stay in charge of the Federal Department of the Environment, Transport, Energy and Telecommunications.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion





In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative