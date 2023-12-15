Social Democrats swap portfolios in new Swiss government
Newly elected cabinet minister Beat Jans will take over the portfolio of justice and police from Elisabeth Baume-Schneider, who in turn will become interior minister.
The Federal Chancellery announced the redistribution of cabinet portfolios on Thursday evening.
Guy Parmelin of the Swiss People’s Party remains at the head of the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research. Liberal Radical Party representative Ignazio Cassis will continue to manage the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs.
Viola Amherd of the Centre Party will remain at the Federal Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport. Karin Keller-Sutter will continue to head Finance, a department that the Liberal-Radical obtained a year ago.
Albert Rösti of the Swiss People’s Party will stay in charge of the Federal Department of the Environment, Transport, Energy and Telecommunications.
