Some salaries will rise, says Swiss employer’s association

Employees could benefit from a real increase in their salary in 2024 in Switzerland, announces the president of the Swiss Employers' Association, Severin Moser. But “we are not going to achieve increases of 4 to 5% as demanded by the unions”.

“Inflation is expected at around 2.1% for 2023 and I believe that salary increases could be higher than this rate,” specifies Moser in an interview on Monday in Le Temps. According to him, the tense situation on the job market encourages companies to offer good conditions to their employees to remain attractive.

But not all workers will benefit from real wage increases, he warns. "There are [...] a few sectors for which it will be difficult."

He notes that there are years when employees lose, but others where they win. “Last year, it is true that real wages fell, but if we look at the last ten years, there is an annual average increase of 0.3%.”

And with the retirement of half a million workers by 2030, “we will remain in a market favorable to job seekers,” he adds.

To deal with these massive departures, Moser recommends making better use of existing potential, such as, for example, women or seniors. “For these profiles, we need to think about more flexible retirement systems.”

He cites in particular an increase in the retirement age to 66 years. "We have only waited too long to take the plunge in the face of demographic developments in the first pillar [...] The initiative on the pensions of the Young Liberal-Radicals offers us a way out of this political impasse." The initiative will be put to a vote in March 2024.

