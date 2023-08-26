Southern Switzerland hit with golf ball-sized hailstones
The Italian-speaking canton of Ticino experienced storms with heavy hail on Friday evening. Some of the hailstones had a diameter of up to 4 centimeters.
The region around Locarno was particularly affected. Some cars were damaged and a few people received minor injuries. However, nobody had to be taken to the hospital.
Overall, a lot of rain fell in Ticino and the Engadine amounting over 80 millimeters. This, according to the public broadcaster's weather service SRF Meteo, came in two waves: one on Friday evening – partly with hailstorms in the Onsernone valley, a second in the later half of the night with strong thunderstorms and gusts of wind of 80 kilometers per hour in the Upper Engadine.
Thunderstorms followed by heavy rain - danger looms
According to SRF Meteo, the thunderstorms will be followed by persistent heavy rain on Sunday and Monday. Accordingly, exceptionally large amounts of water will fall.
According to SRF meteorologist Daniela Schmuki, small and medium-sized streams could develop into torrents, particularly in the Ticino and Graubünden regions, but also generally in the central and eastern mountain areas. Landslides, debris flows and flooding are imminent, she warns.
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.