Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Search

Southern Switzerland hit with golf ball-sized hailstones

Keystone/gaetan Bally

The Italian-speaking canton of Ticino experienced storms with heavy hail on Friday evening. Some of the hailstones had a diameter of up to 4 centimeters.

This content was published on August 26, 2023 - 11:56
SRF/ac

The region around Locarno was particularly affected. Some cars were damaged and a few people received minor injuries. However, nobody had to be taken to the hospital.

Overall, a lot of rain fell in Ticino and the Engadine amounting over 80 millimeters. This, according to the public broadcaster's weather service SRF Meteo, came in two waves: one on Friday evening – partly with hailstorms in the Onsernone valley, a second in the later half of the night with strong thunderstorms and gusts of wind of 80 kilometers per hour in the Upper Engadine.

Thunderstorms followed by heavy rain - danger looms

According to SRF Meteo, the thunderstorms will be followed by persistent heavy rain on Sunday and Monday. Accordingly, exceptionally large amounts of water will fall.

According to SRF meteorologist Daniela Schmuki, small and medium-sized streams could develop into torrents, particularly in the Ticino and Graubünden regions, but also generally in the central and eastern mountain areas. Landslides, debris flows and flooding are imminent, she warns.


 

Articles in this story

In compliance with the JTI standards

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Change your password

Do you really want to delete your profile?

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.

Discover our weekly must-reads for free!

Sign up to get our top stories straight into your mailbox.

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.