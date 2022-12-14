Stadler Rail wins contract for Kazakh night train rolling stock

The long-term contract with Kazakh Railways creates about 100 jobs in the central Asian country. Keystone / Gian Ehrenzeller

The Swiss railway vehicle manufacturer Stadler is to deliver more than 530 sleeping cars for the Kazakh Railways.

December 14, 2022

SRF/SWI-del

Stadler said the order is worth €2.3 billion (CHF2.3 billion) and includes a 20-year maintenance contract.

The Swiss company is to take over a local production facility in Astana with around 100 employees.

The technology transfer to the Kazakh capital and the training of local staff in other Stadler plants should take place gradually.

The delivery of the sleepers and couchette cars to the state-owned Kazakh Railways is planned for 2030.

There is also an option for additional orders to further modernise the country’s railway fleet, according to a statement published on Tuesday.

Withdrawal from Belarus

Stadler Rail recently shut down a large plant in Belarus as a result of the economic sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Manufacturing was relocated to other countries, including Poland.

