Stadler receives order from ÖBB for 16 new battery-powered trains
Train manufacturer Stadler Rail has received another order from Austria.
The Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) have ordered 16 new battery-powered trains. However, the order may reach a significantly higher volume.
+ Switzerland’s driving role in the green hydrogen revolution
ÖBB will use the new "Cityjet" battery-powered multiple units for the Kamptalbahn in Lower Austria, Stadler announced Monday. Operation of these trains is possible on both electrified and non-electrified lines. The trains are expected to be put into service starting in 2028.
This order is worth 194 million euros (CHF185 million). Meanwhile, the framework agreement signed by ÖBB with Stadler allows for an order of up to 120 battery-powered multiple units. The total volume of the order could thus rise to €1.3 billion.
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link.End of insertion
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.