Still working after all these years: Mario Botta turns 80
After a career spanning 60 years, designing churches, spas, museums and casinos, the Swiss-Italian master continues to build and dreaming about architecture.
The world-famous Swiss architect turns 80 on April 1, but retirement is out of question. Mario Botta is still absorbed in big projects. In September he will inaugurate the Space Eye - a complex with Switzerland's biggest telescope, a planetarium and exhibition centre at the Observatory of Space and Environment in the Gantrisch nature park, near Bern.
Meanwhile, he's still working on the new university campus of the Luxun Academy of Fine Arts in Shenyang, China, a project he has been trying to complete for over a decade.
Botta doesn’t take holidays. Architecture is “a profession that allows me to age well, as long as I keep a critical consciousness”, he recently told the Swiss daily 24 heures.
Born in 1943 in Mendrisio, canton Ticino, Botta studied in Venice where he had the opportunity to work in the studio of the Franco-Swiss architect Le Corbusier, regarded as one of the pioneers of modern architecture. He was also part of Louis Kahn’s circle, another influential American modernist architect. With such an auspicious start, and powerful references, Botta could have gone on to develop his career elsewhere in Europe or the United States. Instead, he decided to open his own studio in Mendrisio in 1969.
The influence of these two masters is still visible in Botta’s style of simple, geometric forms; brick is his favourite material. Although his works include homes, spas, universities and theatres, Botta is usually referred to as the contemporary religious architect par excellence.
Canton Ticino is the site of some of his churches and the monumental casino in Campione, a tiny Italian enclave in the southern Swiss canton. His churches can also be found in Italy. And we should not forget the Cymbalista Synagogue in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv. These projects impress by their late modernist designs, but they also embrace the past, paying respect to the specific site and the elements - both material and immaterial.
Botta has developed a set of principles to define his architecture. The site comes first when thinking about the construction. "The territory is an integral part of the project and never an incidental element," he says. Second is the importance of light, which “generates space, provides emphasis and rhythm, defines the space and creates balance in the structure".
His preferred use of natural materials and geometry brings him closer to another Swiss architecture giant, Peter Zumthor. But Botta goes much further when it comes to the importance of respect for the past and the ethical purpose of architecture. The aim, he says, should be to “offer good quality living values as opposed to merely aesthetic images. The search for a better quality of life is ongoing through the search for a better space for life”.
Parallel to his projects, he has also played an important role as an educator. Besides being a professor at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) and a visiting scholar at Yale School of Architecture in the US, Botta was a driving force in the setting up of the Academy of Architecture in Mendrisio in 1996. He designed the school's first programme, where he lectured for many years before becoming the academy's dean.
Ephemeral works
Last year two of his projects in Switzerland were badly damaged. In June several of the steps of the majestic Moron Tower in the village of Malleray in the Bernese Jura region fell apart. Then in September his high-altitude restaurant above Glacier 3000 at Les Diablerets in French-speaking canton Vaud, was destroyed by fire.
Both these incidents came as "a surprise" for Botta, who pointed to the ephemeral nature of all human achievements. ”Architecture is very fragile, much more fragile than we imagine,” he declared.
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.