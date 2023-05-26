Suspects in CHF40 million Gstaad jewellery heist in custody

© Keystone / Gaetan Bally

read aloud pause

X

Four men suspected of involvement in the armed robbery of a jewellery store in Gstaad in February have been charged and remanded in custody in Marseille. Their loot has not yet been recovered.

This content was published on May 26, 2023

Keystone-SDA/ac

On February 9, two individuals seized jewellery worth an estimated CHF40 million ($44.1 million) at gunpoint, according to the Marseille public prosecutor's office in a statement on Friday. They left the scene of the crime in a vehicle stolen in Annemasse (Haute-Savoie), near the Swiss border.

Investigations have led to the arrest of eleven people over the past few days in the Alpes-Maritimes region, notably in Nice. During the searches, around €4,500, a GPS tracker, a scrambler and walkie-talkies were seized, but no trace of the jewellery.

Two are being prosecuted for armed robbery as an organised gang while the other two have been charged only with participation in a criminal association, according to the public prosecutor's office.

According to a source close to the investigation, they are all known criminals. Members of their entourage, arrested with them, were released without charge.



Articles in this story Debunked: What we thought was true about Switzerland

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative