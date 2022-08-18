Swiss Abroad Congress resumes after pandemic pause

The 98th Swiss Abroad Congress is happening this year in Lugano, canton Ticino. © Keystone - Ats / Ti-press

Destination Lugano! The Swiss Abroad CongressExternal link is taking place in person this weekend, for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic. SWI swissinfo.ch spoke to some of the 140 delegates on the Swiss Abroad Council, and asked them what they expect from the event in canton Ticino.

August 18, 2022

Melanie Eichenberger Holds a B.A. in cross-language communication and is a qualified PR professional. Worked as a journalist on the paper Aargauer Zeitung, and before then was personal assistant to the mayor of Bern.

Noel Frei, Ethiopia

Noel Frei and family. zVg

Noel Frei, travelling back from Ethiopia, writes: “On the one hand, the journey to Lugano is a happy one, given that everything is open again and you have the most glorious nature on your doorstep. On the other hand, a trip to Switzerland also means lots of appointments and expectations from people important to you.

“On top of that, if you don’t have your own place to stay, it can make it a bit stressful.”

“I’m hoping for concrete outcomes from the congress, and not just talk,” Frei says.

“Our voice is sometimes a distant one, but when we come together we can shout.”

Yvonne Diffenhard, Germany

Yvonne Diffenhard. zVg

Yvonne Diffenhard is travelling to Lugano from Germany.

“I’m hoping to talk with a lot of other delegates and to learn more about the current important topics,” she says. “I’m looking forward to seeing people I already know, and to get to know new delegates from around the world who were elected in 2021.”

“Lugano is always worth the trip,” she adds. “And thanks to our sponsors, we can travel by train through Switzerland to get there.” She says one positive feature of the congress is that it is held in different locations each time. As a result, “we Swiss Abroad travel to places we perhaps wouldn’t consider during our normal holidays back home”.

“If I have time,” Diffenhard says, “I’ll make a detour to visit family and friends in Zurich”.

Simon Höch, Egypt

Simone Höch. zVg

Simone Höch will be a new face at the Swiss Abroad Congress. “I’m looking forward to exciting presentations and exchanges with other delegates,” she says.

Höch also hopes that the congress, and the concerns of the Swiss Abroad community, will pick up some traction in Swiss media.

“It’s a special trip for me,” she says. “It’s my first congress, and I’m mainly looking forward to the personal contacts, as well as the chance to visit Ticino, where I haven’t been in a long time. I’m going to enjoy all the classic Swiss things I usually miss: Cervelat sausages, the public transport system, the mountains. And of course, I’ll visit family and friends.”

Hans Broder, Mexico

Hans Broder. zVg

Hans Broder, representing the Swiss in Mexico, is also participating for the first time.

“I hope we’ll agree on a modern, youthful, digital strategy that will enable us to bring down the average age of council delegates. At 34, I’m one of the youngest,” he says.

Broder is excited about his first participation, and about the networking possibilities. “It’s an honour to represent the Swiss in Mexico,” he says. “Finally I’ll get to know the others, play an active role, and build up experience as a delegate.”

Broder is spending the whole summer – “the nicest part of the year” – back in Switzerland. Among other things he’s been visiting parents, old school friends and open-air music festivals.

Alexia Berni, Argentina

Alexia Berni. zVg

Alexia Berni from Argentina is also a first-timer at the congress.

“When I think of Lugano, I imagine a beautiful and for me unknown part of Switzerland – firstly because of the [Italian] language, and secondly because of the scenery”, she says.

Her expectations include getting to know her counterparts and sharing experiences with other Swiss Abroad.

“The most important thing for me, however, is to bring back answers to the questions and needs of my 16,000 compatriots in Argentina,” she says.

Ivo Dürr, Austria

Ivo Dürr. zVg

Long-time delegate Ivo Dürr from Austria says the pandemic-induced pause left a strange gap. As such, it’s a special occasion to be able to participate at the congress in person for the first time in three years, he writes – “on top of this, in beautiful Ticino”.

“During the pandemic we held council meetings virtually,” Dürr adds. “It was well-run by the Organisation of the Swiss Abroad (OSA), and it was efficient. However, in Lugano I’m hoping to pick up more background information which is important for our activities”.

In terms of concrete issues, he hopes progress can be made on e-voting and on boosting the position of the Swiss Abroad when it comes to Swiss-EU relations. Dürr is also delighted to be able to finally meet – in person – fellow delegates from around the world.

Dürr is combining the trip with a holiday in the family home in canton St Gallen. “I’m going to be hiking, biking, and swimming, and I’m particularly excited about spending time with my 96-year-old mother,” Dürr writes.

Alexandra De Mello, Singapore

Alexandra De Mello. zVg

Finally, Alexandra De Mello, travelling from Singapore, hopes the meeting will result in some concrete outcomes. “Let’s hope the debates and decisions of the OSA will bring something for the 11% of the Swiss population living abroad,” she writes.

De Mello is particularly looking forward to the presentations and discussions on the theme of “challenges to Swiss democracy”. “How can it [democracy] be maintained and strengthened, so that Switzerland remains a bastion for this fundamental tenet of our identity?” she says. “Many delegates live in countries where democracy is non-existent; I’m looking forward to hearing all opinions and to participating in debates”.

De Mello is also keen to meet delegates, committee members, and OSA staff, with whom she has so far only had virtual or written contact. She also plans to visit family and friends, hike in the mountains, and “admire the enormous natural beauty of our country”.

“I’m going to eat summer fruits and vegetables, and too many desserts,” she says. “And I’m going to enjoy the cool evenings, which I can only dream about in the tropical climate where I live”.

Translated from German, dos

