Fund encourages Swiss Alpine firms to install solar panels

Small businesses in the Swiss Alps are being offered financial support to install photovoltaic panels on their buildings.

Companies can apply for grants covering up to 50% of the cost of including the clean energy source in the construction of buildings.

The grants are being offered from the Swiss Mountain Aid fund that has supported businesses in Alpine regions since 1943.

Funding is being made available only to privately run small businesses with a maximum of 49 employees in Alpine zones in Switzerland.

Another criterion is that the investment cost of solar panel projects must be at least CHF10,000 ($11,000).

Additional income

“With solar systems, companies can reduce their energy costs and generate additional income by selling excess electricity,” said Swiss Mountain Aid managing director Kurt Zgraggen.

In 2021, Swiss Mountain Aid distributed CHF29.3 million in grants to 833 projects covering a variety of activities.

The Swiss government is currently seeking to accelerate the country’s transition to renewable energies in order to achieve a net-zero emission balance (climate neutrality) by 2050.

