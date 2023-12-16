SWISS and Lufthansa to resume flights to Tel Aviv in January

SWISS says it will offer five weekly flights between Zurich Airport and Tel Aviv from January 8. © Keystone / Gaetan Bally

The German airline group Lufthansa and Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) plan to resume flights to Tel Aviv from January 8 after the service was suspended after Hamas’s October 7 terror attacks.

This content was published on December 16, 2023 - 10:51

Keystone-SDA

“The group's airlines will offer a total of 20 weekly services to and from Tel Aviv," said Lufthansa, which owns SWISS and Austrian Airlines. These flights will be operated via its hubs in Frankfurt, Munich, Vienna and Zurich, it added.

In a separate press release, SWISS said it would offer five weekly flights between Zurich Airport and Tel Aviv. These can be booked from December 18. “After a detailed analysis of the situation, SWISS has come to the conclusion that a safe air service can be guaranteed,” it said.

The airline stressed that “safety is the absolute priority”. It is monitoring the security situation in Israel closely and remains in close contact with the local and international authorities.

