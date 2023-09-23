Swiss Army helicopter damaged in France

According to the Armed Forces Defence Group, the incident happened during an air manoeuvre in a training session. © Keystone / Laurent Gillieron

read aloud pause

X

During training for an air show in Roanne, in central France, a Swiss Army Super Puma helicopter was damaged last Saturday.

This content was published on September 23, 2023 - 12:46

SRF

According to the Armed Forces Defence Group, the incident happened during an air manoeuvre in a training session in preparation for a planned air show on September 17, but no one was injured.

During the single figure "Screwdriver Down", there was an unusual deviation from the intended flight attitude, which was immediately corrected by the helicopter crew, said the Defence Group.

During this incident, strong forces acted on the helicopter. However, the two pilots were able to land the Super Puma safely at the intended location. Standard checks were carried out on the helicopter after the flight. According to the statement, these checks, and an initial analysis of the data from the helicopter in Switzerland and at the manufacturer's indicate major damage to the helicopter.

Flight demonstration cancelled

As a result, the planned flight demonstration of the Super Puma on Sunday has been cancelled. The incident is being investigated by the air force's flight safety department. The military justice system is also conducting a preliminary hearing.

The single figure "Screwdriver Down" is a demanding flight manoeuvre, the Defence Group added. After a horizontal hover at a safe altitude, the nose is brought down vertically and flown with a complete rotation around its own axis.

Until the technical and aeronautical checks and examinations have been completed, this single manoeuvre will not be performed in the upcoming planned flight demonstrations for safety reasons.

It is not yet possible to estimate the extent of the damage to the helicopter. The helicopter is currently still in France and is being prepared for transport back to Switzerland.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative