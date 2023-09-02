Swiss army helicopters deployed to extinguish forest fires in Greece

On Saturday morning, three Super Puma helicopters took off from Locarno, in southern canton Ticino, to Greece. Keystone/cyril Zingaro

read aloud pause

X

The Swiss Army is helping Greece to fight forest fires in the border area with Bulgaria and Turkey. On Saturday morning, three Super Puma helicopters took off from Locarno, in southern canton Ticino, towards Greece.

This content was published on September 2, 2023 - 12:04

Keystone-SDA

The Federal Department of Defence published a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying that over 20 members of the Swiss armed forces flew on board the large helicopters to the southeastern European country. They are fire-fighting specialists.

+Read more: Swiss send helicopters and crew to help contain Greece wildfires

The Dadia national park in eastern Greece has been burning for almost two weeks. According to some estimates from Brussels, this is the largest forest fire ever recorded in the European Union (EU). Since mid-August 20 people have died in the fires near the Turkish border.

+Italian teams join fight to put out Swiss forest fire

Numerous fire-fighting planes from EU countries, as well as hundreds of firefighters and volunteers are on the job. The biggest problem is that the fires are now raging in impassable terrain and the flames can be fought almost exclusively from the air, a fire brigade officer told Greek radio last Wednesday.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative