Swiss army members to receive uniforms made abroad
The Swiss authorities have awarded a contract to six different, mostly foreign companies for the manufacture of camouflage and work suits for the Armed Forces.
The contract for new army combat uniforms and other equipment is worth CHF35 million ($37.9 million), said the Federal Office of Armament on Monday.
The procurement contract will go to two Swiss, a British, a German, a Polish and an Indian company, Armasuisse said.
The office said the contract was put out to public tender and all six companies had been vetted for their social sustainability, notably labour conditions and safety standards.
In 2018, parliament approved the funds of CHF349 million for a procurement programme including new combat clothing and carrying systems as well as a hydration system and ballistic body protection in two versions.
The new combat uniforms for Switzerland's militia army will be introduced gradually before the end of this year.
