Swiss army reported nearly 100 missing firearms in 2022

The Swiss Armed Forces reported 96 firearms as missing last year. The losses are in line with the average of the last five years.

Some 96 weapons were reported missing by soldiers of the army and one weapon was destroyed in a fire in 2022, said Swiss army spokesperson Stefan Hofer. Some 82 of the missing and recovered weapons were standard military-issued rifles (SIG SG 550) and the remaining 14 weapons were pistols.

Twenty firearms were recovered and most were found in the residence of the person who reported them missing or by their tenants. Some of the weapons were seized by the police during investigations.

The number of lost weapons was almost unchanged compared to 2021 but represents a slight increase from 2020, when 70 went missing.

The Swiss Army is doing everything it can to prevent weapons losses, said Hofer. The priority is training and raising awareness among army personnel.

