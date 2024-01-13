Swiss artist wins prestigious contemporary art prize
Basel-born artist Miriam Cahn will receive the Goslar Kaiserring prize for the year 2024.
The news was announced on Friday by the mayor of the German town of Goslar that awards the prize. The award ceremony will be held on October 12.
“Her work consists of painting, drawing and photography, in black and white or in color. With great urgency she evokes the injustices and dramas that people suffer or have to suffer, be they of a political or intimate nature,” the jury wrote about Cahn’s work.
The Goslar Kaiserring is one of the world's most renowned prizes for modern art. It has been awarded since 1975. The first prize winners were Henry Moore, Max Ernst and Alexander Calder. They were followed by pioneers of contemporary art such as Joseph Beuys, Gerhard Richter, Nam June Paik, Christo, Cindy Sherman and Jenny Holzer. Other well-known award winners included Andreas Gursky, Bridget Riley, David Lynch, Olafur Eliasson and Barbara Kruger.
