Swiss attorney general charges two people with terror financing

The attorney general office accuses the two defendants of having sent more than CHF50,000 ($57,000) to their son and other members of the banned terrorist organisation. © Ti-press

Two people, a 59-year-old Swiss-Spanish dual national and a 69-year-old Swiss man, are the subject of an indictment from the Office of the Attorney General (OAG). They are accused of having financially supported the Islamic State (IS).

The two parents are accused of having financially supported their son who left to fight for IS in Syria in 2015, the attorney general’s office said in a press release on Thursday. Criminal proceedings are underway against the 29-year-old young man who is currently being held by Kurdish forces in Syria.

The OAG accuses the two defendants of having sent more than CHF50,000 ($57,000) to their son and other members of the banned terrorist organisation between September 2016 and May 2019. The two parents domiciled in the canton of Geneva knew that their son was fighting for IS and that he did not need a lot of money to meet his needs, the OAG further specifies. The latter forwarded the file to the Federal Criminal Court.

The presumption of innocence prevails for all three.

