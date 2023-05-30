Swiss-backed ‘Health for Peace’ initiative suffers setback

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

The Global Health for Peace Initiative, proposed by Switzerland and Oman, was not adopted at the World Health Assembly over differences.

Switzerland and Oman have so far been unable to secure approval for a plan of action on their health and peace initiative.External link On the last day of the World Health Assembly in Geneva on Tuesday, they had to agree to further consultations until May 2024.

After several days of difficult negotiations, a draft decision was approved by consensus in committee, before being formally validated in the afternoon by the members of the World Health Organization (WHO). A number of countries, including Brazil, still voiced their dissatisfaction in the morning.

"We must not make health a security issue," said a Brazilian representative earlier in the morning. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will now have to conduct further consultations with Member States and other stakeholders, before returning with an action plan.

This "health for peace" initiative was launched several years ago with Oman and was approved last year by the World Health Assembly. The action plan involves the WHO, member countries and other stakeholders.

Around four out of every five cases of humanitarian assistance provided by the organisation involve territories in conflict or considered vulnerable. Similarly, 70% of epidemics occur in these countries.



