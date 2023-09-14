Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Search

Swiss backlash against fact suppressing lawsuits

Media and NGOs are fighting back against corporate gagging tactics. Keystone / Andres Kudacki

Economic actors are increasingly using lawsuits to prevent unpopular statements or reports. A new alliance of non-governmental organisations and media professionals in Switzerland is mobilising against these so-called slap lawsuits.

This content was published on September 14, 2023 - 08:06
Keystone-SDA

They advocate better legislation against these intimidation claims, as announced on Thursday. The threat of legal action by corporations can often nip reports of human rights violations or environmental damage in the bud.

Journalists and smaller non-governmental organisations in particular often cannot afford costly and time-consuming legal processes. In this way, undesirable facts are suppressed from becoming known.

According to the alliance of aid organisations, environmental associations and media professionals, this contradicts the public's right to fact-based information and democratic principles. Politicians are called upon to take action against such abusive practices.

How we work

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link.

End of insertion
External Content
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.
Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.


Articles in this story

In compliance with the JTI standards

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more

Change your password

Do you really want to delete your profile?

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.

Discover our weekly must-reads for free!

Sign up to get our top stories straight into your mailbox.

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.