Swiss backlash against fact suppressing lawsuits

Economic actors are increasingly using lawsuits to prevent unpopular statements or reports. A new alliance of non-governmental organisations and media professionals in Switzerland is mobilising against these so-called slap lawsuits.

They advocate better legislation against these intimidation claims, as announced on Thursday. The threat of legal action by corporations can often nip reports of human rights violations or environmental damage in the bud.

Journalists and smaller non-governmental organisations in particular often cannot afford costly and time-consuming legal processes. In this way, undesirable facts are suppressed from becoming known.

According to the alliance of aid organisations, environmental associations and media professionals, this contradicts the public's right to fact-based information and democratic principles. Politicians are called upon to take action against such abusive practices.

