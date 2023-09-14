Swiss backlash against fact suppressing lawsuits
Economic actors are increasingly using lawsuits to prevent unpopular statements or reports. A new alliance of non-governmental organisations and media professionals in Switzerland is mobilising against these so-called slap lawsuits.
They advocate better legislation against these intimidation claims, as announced on Thursday. The threat of legal action by corporations can often nip reports of human rights violations or environmental damage in the bud.
Journalists and smaller non-governmental organisations in particular often cannot afford costly and time-consuming legal processes. In this way, undesirable facts are suppressed from becoming known.
According to the alliance of aid organisations, environmental associations and media professionals, this contradicts the public's right to fact-based information and democratic principles. Politicians are called upon to take action against such abusive practices.
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link.End of insertion
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.