SWISS braced for strike action disruption to flights
Swiss International Air Lines has warned passengers to expect some delays and even cancellations in the face of strike action in other countries.
A current strike by French air traffic controllers and some ground staff is already having a “significant” impact on flights operating through French air space.
“Long delays are to be expected,” the airline stated on Monday, adding that passengers might also be hit by isolated cancellations.
“Our employees have been working intensively for the last few days to keep our flight schedule as stable as possible,” said SWISS Head of Operations Oliver Buchhofer.
“Our top priority is to avoid cancellations, and we also want to operate our flights as punctually as possible, which unfortunately will not always be possible.”
Buchhofer added that the current spate of strike action is unprecedented. Last weekend, 23 flights were cancelled due to industrial action in Italy.
In common with other airlines, some SWISS flights were disrupted by strikes at German airports earlier this year.
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.