SWISS braced for strike action disruption to flights

Strike action in several countries has forced several flight cancellations already. Keystone / Steffen Schmidt

read aloud pause

X

Swiss International Air Lines has warned passengers to expect some delays and even cancellations in the face of strike action in other countries.

This content was published on June 5, 2023

swissinfo.ch/mga

Other language: 1 ( en original) Português (pt) SWISS se prepara para greve e interrupção de voos

A current strike by French air traffic controllers and some ground staff is already having a “significant” impact on flights operating through French air space.

“Long delays are to be expected,” the airline stated on Monday, adding that passengers might also be hit by isolated cancellations.

“Our employees have been working intensively for the last few days to keep our flight schedule as stable as possible,” said SWISS Head of Operations Oliver Buchhofer.

“Our top priority is to avoid cancellations, and we also want to operate our flights as punctually as possible, which unfortunately will not always be possible.”

Buchhofer added that the current spate of strike action is unprecedented. Last weekend, 23 flights were cancelled due to industrial action in Italy.

In common with other airlines, some SWISS flights were disrupted by strikes at German airports earlier this year.

Articles in this story Why Switzerland needs workers from abroad

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative