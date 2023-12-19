SWISS brings back final airplane after pandemic pause
The Swiss International Air Lines’ (SWISS) fleet is complete again: on Sunday, the airline retrieved the last of its aircraft from the Jordanian capital Amman.
Twenty-five aircraft had been temporarily parked in Amman when passenger numbers plummeted during the pandemic.
The Airbus A320 took off again with passengers for the first time on Tuesday and flew to Berlin, SWISS announced. It was the last aircraft to be brought back from the desert by a specially trained crew after more than three years in a “deep sleep”.
+ SWISS flies back into the black after pandemic nosedive
According to the press release, it was checked “down to the smallest detail” before being brought back. In addition, all aircraft parked there were regularly inspected, the hydraulic systems were regularly flushed, and the functioning of the engines was tested.
The warm and dry climate in Jordan is particularly suitable for parking aircraft for long periods of time. The low humidity provides the metal aircraft parts with the best possible protection against rust.
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link.End of insertion
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.