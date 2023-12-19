SWISS brings back final airplane after pandemic pause

Twenty-five SWISS aircraft had been temporarily parked in Amman when passenger numbers plummeted during the pandemic. Keystone/gaetan Bally

The Swiss International Air Lines’ (SWISS) fleet is complete again: on Sunday, the airline retrieved the last of its aircraft from the Jordanian capital Amman.

Twenty-five aircraft had been temporarily parked in Amman when passenger numbers plummeted during the pandemic.

The Airbus A320 took off again with passengers for the first time on Tuesday and flew to Berlin, SWISS announced. It was the last aircraft to be brought back from the desert by a specially trained crew after more than three years in a “deep sleep”.

According to the press release, it was checked “down to the smallest detail” before being brought back. In addition, all aircraft parked there were regularly inspected, the hydraulic systems were regularly flushed, and the functioning of the engines was tested.

The warm and dry climate in Jordan is particularly suitable for parking aircraft for long periods of time. The low humidity provides the metal aircraft parts with the best possible protection against rust.

