Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Search

Swiss cable cars report good start to the winter season

Compared to the five-year average, the increase in first-time admissions was 12%. © Keystone / Christian Beutler

Thanks to good snow conditions compared to the previous year, the 2023/24 winter season got off to a good start in Switzerland's ski resorts.

This content was published on January 5, 2024 - 15:24
Keystone-SDA

According to the Swiss Cable Car Association, the number of first-time admissions by the end of December was 26% higher than the previous year.

Compared to the five-year average, the increase in first-time admissions was 12%, as the association announced on Friday. However, it is important to differentiate: The start of the season last year was characterised by warm temperatures without natural snow around Christmas.

At that time, the lack of snow was particularly hard on low-lying ski resorts without technical snowmaking. In contrast, the high-altitude ski resorts or those with extensive snow-making facilities attracted additional guests in the last winter season.

+ Going downhill: more than 50 Swiss ski lifts are rusting away

The opposite is true for the current winter start. The general snow situation is currently much better. The start of the season is characterised by good conditions down to medium and lower altitudes. The ski resorts at these altitudes are therefore performing comparatively better and have seen a marked increase in the number of skiers.

Send us your input

Do you have more questions about this story?

How we work

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link.

End of insertion
External Content
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.
Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.


Articles in this story

In compliance with the JTI standards

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

Change your password

Do you really want to delete your profile?

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.

Discover our weekly must-reads for free!

Sign up to get our top stories straight into your mailbox.

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.