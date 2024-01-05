Swiss cable cars report good start to the winter season
Thanks to good snow conditions compared to the previous year, the 2023/24 winter season got off to a good start in Switzerland's ski resorts.
According to the Swiss Cable Car Association, the number of first-time admissions by the end of December was 26% higher than the previous year.
Compared to the five-year average, the increase in first-time admissions was 12%, as the association announced on Friday. However, it is important to differentiate: The start of the season last year was characterised by warm temperatures without natural snow around Christmas.
At that time, the lack of snow was particularly hard on low-lying ski resorts without technical snowmaking. In contrast, the high-altitude ski resorts or those with extensive snow-making facilities attracted additional guests in the last winter season.
+ Going downhill: more than 50 Swiss ski lifts are rusting away
The opposite is true for the current winter start. The general snow situation is currently much better. The start of the season is characterised by good conditions down to medium and lower altitudes. The ski resorts at these altitudes are therefore performing comparatively better and have seen a marked increase in the number of skiers.
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link.End of insertion
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.