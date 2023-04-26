Swiss campaign aims to tackle youth porn use

The campaign focuses on an authoritative animated figure that explains in a deep voice why watching porn is not acceptable. Schweizerische Kriminalprävention (SKPPSC)

A new animation clip has been launched to warn young people of the psychological damage pornography consumption can cause as well as the criminal consequences of child pornography.

The Swiss Crime Prevention agency has warned that children are accessing child pornography more frequently on the internet. While distributing pornographic material to children under the age of 16 is illegal in Switzerland, the agency has noticed a rise in youth consumption of pornography and distribution of child pornography.

To tackle this issue, the agency has developed an animated video in three national languages (German, French, and Italian) that can be shared as a meme. However, the agency said, it faced challenges in creating the campaign due to the different age ranges it was targeting. What a 10-year-old may find amusing may not appeal to a 16-year-old, and vice versa, the agency said.

Another challenge was the fact that the three main problem areas – legal pornography, illegal pornography, and sharing intimate pictures of themselves – cannot be depicted directly. As a result, the agency created an authoritative animated figure that explains in a deep voice why watching porn is not acceptable.

The three-minute clip also includes an information page and a flyer in business card format. The prevention campaign is set to begin in May.

