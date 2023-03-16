SWISS cancels flights to Greece amid nationwide strike

All flights have been grounded in Greece after air controllers walked off the job demanding better safety measures. Keystone / Yannis Kolesidis

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) has cancelled seven flights on Thursday between Switzerland and Greece due to a nationwide strike calling for better safety measures after the country’s deadliest train crash on record.

This includes flights from the Greek capital Athens to Zurich, two flights in the other direction as well as a flight from Zurich to Thessaloniki, according to Swiss media agency Keystone-SDA.

The Lufthansa subsidiary has contacted affected passengers, who have been offered alternative flights. SWISS also increased its offer on Friday, adding a flight from Athens to Zurich and a round trip between the two cities with a larger aircraft.

SWISS is among many airlines that were forced to cancel flights after air traffic controllers and civil aviation workers walked off the job as part of a 24-hour nationwide strike organised by public and private sector unions in Greece.

The strike is part of a series of protests demanding stronger safety measures after a passenger train collided head-on with a freight train killing 57 people and injuring dozens near Larissa, in central Greece.

